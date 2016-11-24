Man shot Thanksgiving morning says he was walking in downtown Macon

A 30-year-old man shot in the leg early Thanksgiving morning is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Ryan Odom told authorities he and his girlfriend were walking in the 400 block of Cherry Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he heard gunfire, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
He was shot in the right leg and his girlfriend drove him to the hospital about 4:15 a.m., according to a news release.
There were no reports of gunshots in the area where the shooting is alleged to have occurred. Odom told deputies he didn’t wish to pursue the incident, according to the release.
Hospital police reported the shooting to deputies.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments