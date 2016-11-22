Driver picks up passenger on Macon street, gets shot during tussle over wallet

Giving a lift to someone resulted in a Macon driver being shot during an armed robbery inside his vehicle.
Sequoia Hubbard, 26, was driving down Houston Avenue when he picked up a man around 11 a.m. Tuesday and gave him a ride, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
During the ride, the passenger grabbed Hubbard’s wallet and then tried to get out of the vehicle at the intersection of Houston Avenue and Hartley Street. As Hubbard struggled to get his wallet back, the suspect took out a gun and Hubbard was shot in the hand, the release said. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction with Hubbard’s wallet.
A family member later drove Hubbard to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday evening.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments