Homicide investigation begins after young man’s body is found burned in Milledgeville

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil Pause

3:03 U.S. marshal killed while serving arrest warrant

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:40 Daughter of woman slain in 2008 shooting: 'I forgive you'

0:48 Macon man surprised with Fantasia concert tickets

0:38 Fallen marshal escort stirs emotions

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:34 Peach Co. sheriff shows appreciation to officers and community