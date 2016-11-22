Homicide investigation begins after young man’s body is found burned in Milledgeville

The body of a young black man was found burned beyond recognition early Tuesday morning in Milledgeville, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.
The man’s body was found in a wooded area beside railroad tracks in the 400 block of Barrows Ferry Road, on the city’s north side just south of Tobler Creek. The fire department had responded to a 3:45 a.m. call about a fire there and found the man’s body was burned “beyond recognition,” according to Tuesday afternoon news release from the Milledgeville Police Department.
The man was pronounced dead about 5:45 a.m. His body was sent to the GBI crime lab in Macon for an autopsy, Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzales said.
Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 478-414- 4413, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-888-68-CRIME.
