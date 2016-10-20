Dead woman found at Macon motel

Bibb County Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley talks about the case of a woman found dead in a room at America’s Best motel on Harrison Road in west Macon.
Man shot, driven to Wal-Mart

Lt. Randy Gonzalez gives early details about a shooting Oct. 3, 2016 at Chamber Cove apartments. Antonio Davis, 34, was driven to Wal-Mart before taken to the hospital by ambulance.

'You chose poorly,' judge tells gang member convicted of murder

Jurors found Deonte "Flame" Kitchens guilty of murder Sept. 30, 2016, after a week-long trial in Bibb County Superior Court. Kitchens fatally shot Al Culver Oct. 29, 2011, on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Before sentencing Kitchens to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Judge Howard Simms told Kitchens he could have chosen a better life, one without gang membership. Evidence at trial showed Kitchens was a member of the Get Dat Money gang. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

'Get out. And don't come back,' judge tells spectator at murder trial

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms kicked a woman out of a murder trial Thursday. "This ain't your living room. This is a courtroom," he said. The unidentified woman Simms booted out appeared to be there in support of Deonte "Flame" Kitchens, 26, who was on trial in the 2011 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Al Culver on a back street in east Macon.

Deputy describes Get Dat Money gang during murder trial

Bibb County Sheriff's Office gang investigator Ron Byrd testified about the Get Dat Money gang Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in the trial for Deonte Kitchens. Kitchens is charged with murder in the Oct. 29, 2011, fatal shooting of Al Culver on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Kitchens allegedly is a member of the Get Dat Money gang, also known as GDM. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

