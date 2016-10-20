‘Stupid’ says he’s sorry; leader of drugs-by-mail ring: ‘I made ... a big mistake’

A man described by a prosecutor as “the originator” of a coast-to-coast drug distribution ring that operated out of Macon in recent years has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
Thaddeus Lavette “Stupid” Bonds, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana earlier this year as part of an agreement with prosecutors that he testify against others in the case. He could have faced more than 19 years behind bars.
At his sentencing hearing in federal court on Thursday, Bonds, who was one of more than two dozen people charged in what investigators called Operation Southern Postal Powder, spoke on his own behalf.
Bonds, who officials have said was a part of the drug-dealing operation from January 2011 through mid-2014, said, “I want to apologize to the government, … to the people. I have made a mistake. I ain’t perfect. … I truly am sorry. I mean it.”
He said he worked for Home Depot while he was out of jail following his arrest.
“I really turned a new leaf. … I apologize. I made a mistake. … It was a big mistake,” Bonds told Judge Leslie Abrams. “Me and drugs will never be mentioned (again). … I might get a ticket for speeding, but that’s it.”
Abrams, before sentencing Bonds, told him, “This is a serious crime. … I don’t consider this a mistake. … This was not a mistake. This was a choice that was made.”
Nearly all the 35 people charged in the case have struck deals with prosecutors and pleaded guilty.
According to court documents, a California marijuana supplier admitted that he sold Bonds marijuana that he'd received in bartering transactions from customers at his auto body shop. Bonds paid the man to use the shop to package the drugs.
Another California marijuana supplier has admitted that she bought marijuana using money that Bonds gave her, then mailed the drugs to him.
Other people also have owned up to mailing drugs or receiving parcels containing drugs on Bonds’ behalf as part of the operation.
Several people charged in the case have admitted opening bank accounts that were used to funnel drug proceeds from Bonds’ organization to his suppliers.
Georgia Department of Corrections records show that Bonds has served three prison stints since 2001, with his last being from Dec. 10, 2014, to June 1, 2015.
Telegraph writer Joe Kovac Jr. and Telegraph archives contributed.
