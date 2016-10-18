Man claimed girlfriend’s death was suicide, but grand jury decides otherwise

Bibb County grand jurors voted Tuesday to indict a 22-year-old man charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, who was found shot in the back and lying along Riverside Drive in August.
Daniel Cornell Hall is charged with malice murder and felony murder in the Aug. 7 death of Kendra Roberts, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
A motorist spotted the 27-year-old woman’s body along Riverside Drive between Bass Road and the Monroe County line, not far from the Riverwalk Apartments where she lived with Hall and her brother.
Authorities have said the couple had argued and Hall was the last person to see her.
Although he maintained that she committed suicide, evidence has shown that Roberts was shot in the back while wearing a backpack. A bullet was lodged in a Bible found in the bag, a prosecutor said during a September hearing in the case.
Hall is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail, according to jail records.
