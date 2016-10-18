New charge filed against midstate man charged in summer killing

An additional charge has been filed against a 21-year-old Macon man charged with murder in the July 15 shooting death of a man on the front lawn of a southwest Macon home.
Hymetheus Malik Johnson is charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court Tuesday. He was arrested Aug. 12 in the murder of 23-year-old Javontae Passard. Tuesday’s indictment also charges Johnson with malice murder and felony murder.
Passard was shot multiple times outside the home on Trade Wind Road, in the Beaumont Heights subdivision off Williamson Road.
Johnson, who lived at a Trade Wind Road address, is accused of taking a Honda Accord from a woman on the same day as the killing, using “force and intimidation” while having a handgun, according to the indictment.
Witnesses reported seeing Johnson drive off from the shooting site in a green Honda Accord. Authorities have said the car later was found abandoned in Crisp County. A CrimeStoppers tip led police to Lithonia where they arrested Johnson.
Johnson is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail, according to jail records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments