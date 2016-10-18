Man upset by woman’s company is shot in unannounced visit, police say

A man who’d walked inside a woman’s apartment unannounced early Tuesday was shot in the back by another man she was with.
Charles Pettigrew was shot about 1:30 a.m. at Waverly Pointe Apartments on Forest Hill Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon seeing the woman with another man, Pettigrew began yelling at them both and struck the woman in the face, the release said.
The man told Pettigrew to leave, but Pettigrew “continued striking and choking” the woman, the release said.
The man shot Pettigrew in the back and he was taken to a Macon hospital where he’s in stable condition.
The incident is being investigated.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments