Suspended midstate coroner pleads guilty to violating oath of office

Suspended Crawford County Coroner Allen O’Neal pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of violating his oath of office.
A judge sentenced him to 10 years on probation and barred him from seeking or holding elected office, according to the district attorney’s office.
“He’s glad to put all this behind him,” said Michael Chidester, O’Neal’s lawyer.
O’Neal was arrested May 6, 2015, and indicted about a month later on allegations he didn’t respond to a May 2, 2015, death call and fired a deputy coroner because he did respond. Gov. Nathan Deal later suspended O’Neal while his criminal charges were pending or until the end of his term which expires Dec. 31.
O’Neal was set to stand trial beginning Monday in Harris County with jury selection. Judges from the Macon Judicial Circuit, which includes Crawford County, disqualified themselves from the case and the trial was later moved to Hamilton, a town north of Columbus and near the Georgia-Alabama line.
Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said, “I’m glad we could resolve this and put it behind us. Now it’s time for the community to move forward.”
Early voting began Monday in Crawford County where O’Neal is listed on the ballot, seeking re-election against two challengers.
