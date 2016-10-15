Man charged in brother’s killing dies before trial

A 63-year-old man who had been accused of killing his brother in February died Friday night.
Alton Williams had pneumonia and respiratory complications and was pronounced dead at a hospital about 8:30 p.m., Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Williams had been charged with murder a little more than a week after his brother, 57-year-old Harry Lee Williams, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest on Feb. 23.
Harry Williams was the second homicide victim in 2016 for Macon-Bibb County.
Three brothers, Harry, Alton and James Williams, shared a house in the 3200 block of Joseph Waller Drive, off Millerfield Road in east Macon.
At a June 16 bond hearing for Alton Williams, a prosecutor said that Alton and Harry had argued about money and drugs before the shooting death.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
