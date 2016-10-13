People wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of Oct. 10, 2016

Anthony James Shepherd Jr., 28, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation (State Court).
Cierra Dominique Ellis, 23, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation (State Court).
Joshua Andrew Samples, 21, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on charges of simple assault and criminal trespassing.
Keith Lloyd Brown, 36, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation (Superior Court).
Max Ennis Jr., 50, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of contempt of court.