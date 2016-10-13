Jones County sheriff: Gunfire, threats linked to east Macon killing

Recent threats and gunfire in Jones County are suspected to be related to a killing that occurred last month just over the county line in east Macon, Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece said.
Rollie Vaughn, 32, was fatally shot in his lower back while in the backyard of a house in the 3000 block of Bethune Avenue on the afternoon of Sept. 15. Following two calls Tuesday about threats and shots fired in the area, Reece pleaded Thursday on Facebook with residents in the Camp Hope and Bethune Avenue to “remember, if you see something, say something.”
“There’s just a lot of rumors floating (around) down there, and we’re just trying to prevent anything from happening,” Reece said.
Suspects in the recent shooting are believed to drive a black 1980s model pickup truck, and “information received indicates both incidents are in retaliation” to Vaughn’s killing, the post said.
“We’re going to get extra patrols in there and keep the violence out,” Reece said.
The disturbances in Jones County happened about five days after two men were arrested in Riverdale and charged in Vaughn’s killing.
Anyone with information in connection with the crime is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
