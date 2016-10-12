Report: Man killed in struggle with Macon cop stole cigarette lighters

A man who was shot twice in the chest and killed last week in an altercation with a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy after the deputy identified the man as a shoplifting suspect is thought to have stolen 15 cigarette lighters.
Larry Daniel Matthews, 57, who died in what authorities have described as a struggle with the deputy on Colquitt Street on Friday, was reportedly seen at a nearby Family Dollar store shortly before the fatal tussle.
According to a sheriff’s report made public Wednesday, footage from the store’s security cameras shows a man matching Matthews’ description enter the store at 3:19 p.m.
A clerk there recognized him from the day before when, as the report notes, he supposedly stole something. The report doesn’t mention what may have been taken that day.
On Friday, when the man returned to the store, the report says that as he was on his way to the checkout counter he dropped four packs of disposable Crocs-brand lighters, which contain three lighters per pack. But he didn’t pick those up.
Store employees, however, later learned that five of the three-lighter packages — which sell for $2 apiece — were missing, the sheriff’s report notes.
At a cash register near the store’s front doors, the report states, “the suspect then put one item on the counter at the register and returned down an aisle. The suspect returned to the counter and put noodles on the counter.”
The report goes on to say that the man paid for two things, the noodles and an unknown item. Then he left.
“While exiting the store,” the report says, “the theft protection alarm went off. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jean shorts, a red hat, and black and white shoes.”
The Family Dollar sits at the corner of Houston Avenue and Eisenhower Parkway and, for many who live nearby, it serves as a neighborhood supermarket.
The sheriff’s report notes that Deputy Greg Ussery spotted the shoplifting suspect near 570 Colquitt St., a couple of blocks south and east of the store.
It was there that Matthews, the theft suspect, is said to have resisted Ussery, at some point grabbing the deputy’s pepper spray and turning it on the deputy.
The struggle and subsequent fatal shooting, authorities said, happened half an hour or so after the reported shoplifting.
The GBI, which is investigating Matthews’ death, told The Telegraph on Monday that authorities found packs of lighters and a container of Ramen noodles “in close proximity” to where Matthews was shot.
Joe Kovac Jr.
