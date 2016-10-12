15 charged in 118-count drug case

Fifteen people were charged Tuesday in an118-count drug indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
According to the indictment:
Javares Jovan Simmons, 36, Everette Dewayne Simmons, 43, Kerry Dewayne Walker Jr., 26, and Nicrosia Yvette Gibson, 34, all of Macon, are charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
The group is accused of discussing and setting up sales of cocaine in July and August 2015, manufacturing crack cocaine and obtaining and storing more than 200 grams of cocaine.
Jarvis Jarain Gilmore, 39, and Landrous Ray Rainey, 34, both of Macon, are charged in a separate count of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, stemming from allegations they also discussed and set up sales of cocaine and the manufacture of crack cocaine in July and August 2015. They are charged with illegally using a cellphone to conspire to sell cocaine.
Javares Simmons and Gibson allegedly had a gun while also possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute. Simmons is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was convicted of possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute in 2008 in Bibb County.
Javares and Everette Simmons; Gibson; Walker; Jarvis Gilmore; Lorraine Marie Gilmore, 38, of Macon; and Colonel Scott Barnard, 45, of Macon; also are charged with selling cocaine and illegally using a cellphone to arrange the deals. Jarvis Gilmore additionally is charged with selling marijuana and illegally using a cellphone to arrange the deal..
Barnard, Tracy Latrelle Allen Hall, 47, of Macon; Geraldmy Porter, 35, of McIntyre; Gia Sean Smith, 46, of Haddock; Aundrea Develle Maddox, 53, of Macon; and Carol Johnson Maddox, 54, of Macon, are charged with buying cocaine and illegally using a cellphone to arrange the sales. Hall, Porter and Smith also are charged with possession of the drug with the intent to distribute.
Shonerique Jerome Adams, 40, of Macon, is charged with buying marijuana, illegally using a cellphone to arrange the purchase and possession of the drug with the intent to distribute.
Jarvis and Lorraine Gilmore, and Jerold Dewayne Clark, 43, of Macon, are charged with insurance fraud stemming from allegations they aided in the false statement last year that a Chevrolet Suburban belonging to Jarvis and Lorraine Gilmore had been stolen to get a payment for a false claim submitted to Auto-Owners Insurance Company.
The indictment alleges Jarvis Gilmore and Clark smashed out the windows of the car, removed its grill and custom wheels and tires and tampered with the car’s wiring.
Jarvis Gilmore additionally is charged with soliciting Clark to damage the car and defraud the insurance company, a felony.
