Georgia Military College students charged in spate of burglaries

Two Georgia Military College students are charged with a string of recent burglaries at apartments in Milledgeville.
Joseph Hardin, 20, and Gaven Edge, 21, are each charged with five counts of burglary in connection with a spate of burglaries at The Grove Apartments and Magnolia Park Apartments, according to a Wednesday news release from the Milledgeville Police Department.
Hardin and Edge were arrested Oct. 3 and charged with a spate of burglaries that began in July.
The two were spotted on surveillance video walking to the apartment complexes empty-handed, and leaving with items, the release said.
On Oct. 1, a woman living in one of the complexes reported her computer stolen. Police used the computer’s GPS to track its location, which lead them to Hardin’s apartment, the news release said. Edge was questioned later.
Police found incriminating evidence in both Hardin’s and Edge’s apartments, the news release said.
The two were booked in the Baldwin County Jail.
Hardin also is charged with 10 felony credit card frauds. Edge also is charged with four counts of entering auto and misdemeanor theft, the release said.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Maj. Mike Hudson at 478-414-4075 or email mhudson@milledgevillepd.com.
