Man charged with trafficking a woman for sexual servitude indicted

A Cochran man was indicted Tuesday in Macon, charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.
Jessie Lee Hall, 37, also is charged with kidnapping and pimping, according to an indictment returned by Bibb County grand jurors.
Hall is being held at the Bibb County jail.
Authorities have alleged a 29-year-old woman reported Hall forced her to have sex without compensation and since then more women have come forward, giving statements to police that corroborate each other and the allegations against Hall, a prosecutor said at an August bond hearing in the case.
Tuesday’s indictment only names one woman. It alleges Hall held the woman against her will and took her to a Macon motel.
The investigation has included federal prosecutors and possible other co-defendants who may have helped Hall, the prosecutor said at the hearing.
Speaking at the bond hearing, Hall’s lawyer said he “adamantly denies” the charges against him.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
