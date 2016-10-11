Man indicted in convenience store clerk’s killing, armed robbery

Bibb County grand jurors voted Tuesday to indict a Macon man in the June 18 shooting death of a Bloomfield Drive convenience store clerk.
Antwaine Cardelle Couch, 20, is charged with two counts of felony murder and aggravated assault and single counts of malice murder and armed robbery, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Prakash Patel, 40, died after being shot in the chest at the Gary Food Mart, 3306 Bloomfield Drive, at about 1:30 a.m.
Authorities have alleged shots also were fired at a second clerk before two men left with about $300, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report.
Surveillance images show two men, bent over, pointing guns toward the counter and one man bent over, picking up what looks like cash while exposing his reddish boxer shorts.
Authorities still are looking for the second man suspected of participating in the killing.
Couch has been held at the Bibb County jail without bond since his July 16 arrest, according to jail records.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
