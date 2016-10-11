‘He just shot him’: Suspect fought with deputy after being tased, witness says

Moments before a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter, Star Cornelious went live on Facebook.
“Man, they fighting with the police!” she says in the opening of her video.
Seconds later, shots are fired.
“And he just shot him. He just shot him!” Cornelious exclaims.
Larry Daniel Matthews, 57, died on the scene in the 500 block of Colquitt Street on Oct. 7, 2016. Deputy Greg Ussery shot Matthews after Matthews sprayed Ussery in the face with the deputy’s pepper spray, authorities said. The GBI is investigating the shooting.
Cornelious released the video to The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2016.
Comments