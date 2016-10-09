Crime

October 9, 2016 6:00 PM

Missing girl spotted in Forsyth

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

A four-year-old girl reported missing from Florida was spotted Saturday evening at a Forsyth gas station.

Rebecca Lewis was seen around 6:30 p.m. at the BP station at 1337 Rumble Road. Surveillance video captured the girl with 31-year-old West Hogs, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Lewis was last seen wearing a pink dress while Hogs was wearing a light colored t-shirt and jeans. He is driving a stolen 2012 Grey Nissan Versa with an Alabama handicapped plate — 4JL26.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rebecca and Hogs is asked to call 877-419-0934.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

GBI investigating fatal shooting by Bibb County deputy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos