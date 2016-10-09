Missing girl spotted in Forsyth

A four-year-old girl reported missing from Florida was spotted Saturday evening at a Forsyth gas station.
Rebecca Lewis was seen around 6:30 p.m. at the BP station at 1337 Rumble Road. Surveillance video captured the girl with 31-year-old West Hogs, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Lewis was last seen wearing a pink dress while Hogs was wearing a light colored t-shirt and jeans. He is driving a stolen 2012 Grey Nissan Versa with an Alabama handicapped plate — 4JL26.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rebecca and Hogs is asked to call 877-419-0934.
