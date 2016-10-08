More details emerge in Monroe County officer-involved shooting

More details have been released in an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, including the names of the person shot and the deputy who fired upon him.
Richard Treadwell, 40, of Forsyth, was shot at least twice by Monroe County Deputy Lawson Bittick after he threatened the officer with what is now known to be a pellet gun, said Joe Wooten, special agent in charge at the GBI’s Milledgeville office.
“It looked like a revolver,” Wooten said Saturday.
Treadwell was taken to a Macon hospital, where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a GBI news release.
Treadwell is expected to be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, Wooten said.
The 29-year-old Bittick, who has been with the sheriff’s office for six years, is the son of Monroe County Sheriff John Cary Bittick. Deputy Bittick has been placed on paid administrative leave per Sheriff Bittick, Wooten said.
About 3 p.m., Monroe deputies were responding to a domestic call at the Johnstonville Road home in Forsyth when they encountered Treadwell.
He later brandished “what deputies believed to be a handgun toward a deputy on two separate occasions’’ - and Deputy Bittick subsequently fired upon and wounded Treadwell, the release said.
Other family members were inside the home when the shooting occurred. The home is located near the intersection of Johnstonville Road and Boxankle Road.
Treadwell and his wife, Brandy Hilder, were arrested July 16 after the investigation into a domestic dispute at their home, according to the Monroe County Reporter. The newspaper reported that a deputy had his glasses knocked off in a confrontation with Treadwell.
Once the GBI completes its investigation, its findings will be turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
