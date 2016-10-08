Macon man shot outside home after trip to store

A man was shot outside his Leone Drive West home after returning from a trip to the store Friday night, police said.
Dorian Glover, 41, suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm in the incident just before 9 p.m., according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
Glover heard a noise coming from the bushes outside his home and saw two men approaching him.
“He heard two gunshots and realized he had been struck in the arm,” the release said.
The men ran away towards Walmar Drive after the shots were fired. Glover was unable to give a description of the suspects.
He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
