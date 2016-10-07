Man shot outside convenience store on Houston Avenue

A man was shot Friday night outside C Mini Mart at 3380 Houston Ave.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responding to a call of a person shot just before 6:45 p.m. found 18-year-old Marqurse Jones lying in the parking lot, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Jones told deputies that he had been shot twice in the right leg and that he did not know who had shot him, the release said.
Jones and another man, whose name was not known, were reportedly fighting in the parking lot earlier. A store employee told both men to leave.
As soon as the men left, the store employee said he heard “what sounded like gunshots,” the release said.
Jones was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He was listed in stable condition late Friday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
