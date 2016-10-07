Second Bibb schools PTO officer arrested this week, fourth in three years

A former Heritage Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization president was arrested Thursday, accused of taking more than $21,500 from the organization’s account between 2015 and 2016.
Dorothy McCranie, 50, is charged with two counts of forgery and one count of theft, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies launched an investigation Aug. 29 after the school principal found money to be missing. McCranie resigned from her post in August, according to the release.
Members of the sheriff’s office’s financial crimes unit have determined McCranie used the missing money for her personal use. Documents and records were seized when a search warrant was served at her home, according to the sheriff’s office.
McCranie is being held at the Bibb County jail on $98,500 bond.
She is the second Bibb County PTO official arrested in an embezzlement case this week.
Donna Jean Rogers, 58, was charged with theft Tuesday, accused of stealing more than $15,000 from Porter Elementary School’s Parent PTO while serving as treasurer. She also was charged with possession of marijuana and another unnamed controlled substance.
Two former PTO officers pleaded guilty in theft cases earlier this year.
Eloise Maxine Reid, a former treasurer for Vineville Academy’s PTO pleaded guilty in May to 19 counts of fiduciary theft stemming from her embezzling more than $30,000 from her school’s group. She was sentenced to 180 days in a probation detention center and 15 years on probation.
Reid also must pay $32,175 restitution to the school within 42 months.
Jennifer Lynn Edwards, a former Skyview Elementary PTO treasurer, pleaded guilty to 38 counts of fiduciary theft in June, admitting she’d taken more than $9,600 from the organization between February and June 2014. She was sentenced to 15 years on probation and to serve 50 weekends in jail by Aug. 1, 2017.
Edwards also was ordered to pay a $6,000 fine, complete 200 hours of community service and pay $750 in attorney’s fees.
Amy Leigh Womack
