Men charged with east Macon killing are cuffed in Riverdale

Two men recently arrested in Riverdale are charged with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Rollie Vaughn in east Macon last month.
Rashad Brown, 19, and 21-year-old Jarsdney Newberry are accused of shooting Vaughn in his lower back while in the yard of a house in the 3000 block of Bethune Avenue Sept. 15, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown and Newberry were recently arrested by Riverdale police on unrelated charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery. Brown was jailed on the charges about five days after Vaughn’s death and Newberry was jailed on Sept. 26, the release said.
The men each face charges of felony murder and armed robbery and currently are being held at the Clayton County Jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
