Domino’s delivery driver, boyfriend plead guilty in attempted robbery, shooting

Jasmine Nicole Holt got off work at the Domino’s Pizza restaurant on Forsyth Road at about 11 p.m. Nov. 9 and picked up her boyfriend, Warrell Quincy Tyson.
Had trials happened this week as planned, Bibb County jurors would have heard that authorities allege Holt returned to the restaurant and waited in the car while Tyson tried to rob it.
Her manager was shot in a struggle with Tyson.
Tyson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal attempt to commit robbery and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 20 years, 15 of them in prison, said prosecutor Nancy Scott Malcor.
Holt, 24, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal attempt to commit robbery, was sentenced to 20 years, eight of them in prison, Malcor said.
Holt, a delivery driver, knew the store had recently been remodeled and the surveillance cameras weren’t yet working, the prosecutor said.
Authorities have said a man entered the north Macon store, armed with a gun, and demanded money from an employee.
During the struggle with the manager, Tyson’s mask fell off and the manager recognized him as being Holt’s boyfriend, Malcor said.
Tyson ran out without taking anything, she said.
A trial for Tyson was set to begin Tuesday. Holt’s trial was scheduled for Wednesday.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
