Deputies make largest heroin bust in Jones County history

Jones County sheriff’s deputies on Monday seized the largest amount of heroin in county history after a confidential tip led to the arrest of a Macon man.
Dexter Bernard Brown, 43, is charged with trafficking heroin after deputies found about an ounce of the powdered drug in a Suburban he was driving near Ga. 49 and Mattie Wells Drive about 7:30 p.m., Inv. Gerry Nelson said. Brown was also found with several Xanax pills.
“We’ve only made a very few cases of heroin out here, but it’s definitely the new drug of choice now,” Nelson said, adding that recent laws have made it harder for opiate addicts to obtain prescription pills. “Heroin is what they’re going to now because it’s becoming more abundant and easier to get.”
Nelson said he’d only seized a couple of grams of heroin at most since he began working for the sheriff’s office in 1999.
Brown has been sentenced at least three times in Middle Georgia courts for similar charges including trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, records show.
The investigation will continue and additional arrests are possible.
