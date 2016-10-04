Pizza deliveryman’s GPS tells him to make a U-turn, so he does and he gets robbed

David Googe had just delivered pizza to a house on Lynmore Circle in southeast Macon.
It was about 12:15 a.m. Sunday as he drove down Lynmore Avenue between Broadway and Houston Avenue, programming his GPS for the eight-mile, cross-town return trip to Stoner’s Pizza Joint on Forsyth Road where he works.
A Bibb County sheriff’s report said the GPS instructed Googe to make a U-turn on Lynmore Avenue. So he did.
“When he U-turned, a gray Honda Accord came down the street and parked at an angle in the middle of the road,” the sheriff’s report noted.
Three men stepped out of the Honda, the report went on, and one of them, announcing his intention to rob Googe, said, “Give it up, pizza boy!”
Googe, 35, said he didn’t have anything to give.
The robber, undeterred, “walked up to his door with a black handgun pointing at him,” the report said.
The report went on to say that Googe then pulled cash out of his pocket and handed it over — more than $300 in all, and much of it his own money.
Googe reported the stickup when he got back to the pizzeria.
