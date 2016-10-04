Man who threatened Macy’s employees with knife charged with armed robbery

Carrying an armload of polo shirts and shorts, a Macon man threatened Macy’s employees with a knife before leaving in a car parked on the curb outside, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report.
The suspect, 34-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley, was indicted Tuesday by Bibb County grand jurors in connection with the June 13 heist at the Macon Mall.
Shelley is charged with armed robbery and is being held at the county jail, according to jail records.
In the weeks before Shelley was spotted in the store, employees alleged he’d been in the store on other occasions and shoplifted merchandise, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
In May, he allegedly took more than $2,000-worth of clothes, concealing them in a duffel bag. He was charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass.
Just before 9 p.m. June 13, employees spotted him in the store again and someone confronted him as he walked toward an exit with another pile of clothes, according to the incident report.
He pulled out a knife, threatening two employees as he demanded to be allowed to leave, according to the report.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
