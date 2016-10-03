Nursing assistant deserves life after burning helpless patient, Ga. justices say

Paulette Pippen will be staying in prison.
The Georgia Supreme Court has spoken.
In an opinion released Monday, the justices upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of the Certified Nursing Assistant judged responsible for the death of a 75-year-old with severe mental disabilities, who could not care for himself.
Joseph Vernon Ray was mute and could not speak of the horrors he must have suffered.
For the final 15 years of his life, Ray lived at the Jackson Personal Care Home in Greene County.
Pippen, who is in her late 50s, worked the 12-hour day shift, seven days a week.
On Nov. 9, 2010, Ray suffered first degree burns in bath water that was too hot, the court summary states.
Vernon Jackson, who owned the personal care home with his wife, Emma, told Pippen not to call for emergency services because he was afraid he would lose his business license, Pippen testified at trial.
At a previously scheduled check-up the next day, the doctor found signs of older first- and second-degree burns that had begun to heal.
A couple weeks later at Thanksgiving time, Ray’s sister visiting from Virginia, noted he was not himself.
She was told arthritis in his knees was acting up. No one mentioned the burns.
Three days before Christmas, the Jacksons took Ray to Athens Regional Medical Center where staff noted he was “very frail, very small, smelled very bad.”
Extensive third degree burns, believed to be several weeks old, were on his hip, thigh, calf and feet. Severe bed sores developed on top of the burns. He was malnourished, dehydrated and his kidneys were malfunctioning, court documents show.
Curled in a fetal position, he was transferred to the Joseph Still Burn Center in Augusta where doctors could not straighten him out because his tendons were so contracted.
Doctors concluded he had been bedridden two to four weeks.
Infections and organ failure killed him on Dec. 29, 2010.
The following August, Pippen, the Jacksons and night shift worker Rodney Gresham, were indicted for felony murder and cruelty to a person 65 years of age or older.
Pippen was tried separately and testified Ray often was covered in urine and feces when she got there in the mornings to relieve Gresham. She said she reported issues to Vernon Jackson “several times” and asked that Ray be taken to a hospital.
In a three-day trial, she was convicted of murder and elder abuse and sentenced to life.
In the appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court, the justices wrote “there was sufficient evidence... beyond a reasonable doubt that Pippen was guilty of the crime for which she was convicted.”
The Court also agreed there was no merit to her claims that a trial judge erred instructing the jury or that her attorney was ineffective.
Pippen is currently serving her life sentence in Arrendale State Prison in northeast Georgia.
