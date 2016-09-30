Gang member Kitchens found guilty of murder

Nearly 30 years ago, one of Deonte “Flame” Kitchens’ cousins sat in a Bibb County courtroom accused of killing someone in an east Macon gang shooting.
Friday, jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding Kitchens guilty of murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of Al Culver.
Culver, 31, had driven a friend to Little Short Street in east Macon’s Fort Hill neighborhood Oct. 29, 2011.
During the week-long trial, the prosecution alleged Kitchens, 26, mistook Culver for another man he thought had been involved in a dispute between groups from the Fort Hill and King’s Park neighborhoods.
In sentencing Kitchens, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms recalled helping in the trial of Kitchens’ cousin.
Decades later, he said he tells someone pretty much every day that there’s only three ways out of gang life.
“You either walk away and say I’m done and I’m not going to be a statistic,” the judge told Kitchens, “or you get carried away” by the police or the coroner.
Despite Kitchens’ lawyer’s argument that he was 21 when Culver was killed and that Kitchens and that he grew up without parental guidance, Simms said Kitchens could have chosen another life.
“You chose poorly,” he said.
After a week-long trial, jurors found Kitchens guilty of murder, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Prosecutor Dororthy Hull argued that Kitchens, a member of the Get Dat Money gang, should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
She said Culver was an innocent victim who didn’t have any gang ties. He had a job. In nearly five years of investigating his murder, nothing negative came out about Culver.
Culver’s brother gave prosecutors a copy of the pictures on the dead man’s cell phone after the shooting.
All the pictures were of his young daughter and of flowers, Hull said.
“It was just a senseless, stupid thing to happen,” she said of his killing.
In comparison, in listening to hours of phone calls recorded from the Bibb County jail and in wiretaps, Kitchens didn’t express remorse. Instead, he talked about killing witnesses, Hull said.
Simms sentenced Kitchens to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 50 years.
While jurors were deliberating, Simms held a separate hearing in which he found Kitchens guilty of violating his probation.
Kitchens pleaded guilty to burglary in 2010 as a first offender. Simms resentenced him to prison until Oct. 11, 2030.
Speaking after the trial ended, District Attorney David Cooke praised Hull, prosecutor Jason Wilbanks and investigator Darrin Marcus for their efforts in taking a case with very little evidence in 2011 to one that resulted in a conviction years later.
“They didn’t give up. They kept going until they achieved justice,” he said.
Cooke also praised the “courageous jury,” saying “I know it wasn’t easy, but I’m proud of what they did and that they returned a verdict that speaks the truth.
In her closing argument to the jury, Kitchens’ lawyer, Lauren Deal, reminded jurors of the Friday testimony of Donovan Davis, a 25-year-old man who grew up in King’s Park who said he and Kitchens knew each other.
She argued Kitchens wouldn’t have mistaken Culver for Davis as prosecutors claimed.
“My client knows Donovan Davis,” she said.
Deal , who maintained Kitchens was innocent, argued the prosecution’s witnesses were unreliable and had questionable motives.
She questioned why prosecutors didn’t provide evidence to back up Tuwanda Smith’s testimony that she used $400 of Bibb County money to buy the gun used to kill Culver from another man she alleged 36-year-old Kelvin Carswell traded it to for drugs before he was jailed in a separate case. Carswell, who is serving a prison sentence for carjacking, also is charged in Culver’s killing.
The man who allegedly sold the gun to Smith denied the transaction occurred when he testified Thursday.
Ballistic testing showed the gun matched a bullet taken from Culver’s body in his autopsy.
Deal also questioned why more evidence wasn’t presented of Carswell’s alibi that he was at a downtown store at the time of the killing. A receipt presented at trial didn’t have a time stamp or the customer’s name.
Prosecutor Dorothy Hull cited alleged incriminating phone conversations involving Kitchens and Carswell as evidence Kitchens was the killer.
“The conversations just don’t make sense for an innocent person,” she said.
On the phone, and in text messages, Kitchens referenced the gun Smith gave to authorities after allegedly buying it in 2015. Not having results of tests performed on the gun, no one but the killer would know it was the murder weapon, she reasoned.
Hull also reminded jurors of the testimony of Culver’s cousin, LaJohn Stephens, who said he overheard Kitchens confessing to the murder days after Culver was shot.
Charges still are pending against Carswell.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
