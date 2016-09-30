Restaurant rendezvous leads to father being charged with kidnapping his own kids

David Howard was only supposed to see his children for a few hours, not 16 days.
The 34-year-old has been wanted on kidnapping charges since Sept. 13 when he failed to return his 6-year-old twins, Kennady and Kinsley, Camerson, 8, and David, 4.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Howard late Thursday night after the children were returned to their grandmother in the parking lot of the Applebee’s at 2574 Riverside Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The children were fine and unharmed.
Howard was charged with four counts of kidnapping as he does not have custody or visiting rights.
Latoya James, their mother, allowed Howard to see them briefly earlier this month, but he failed to bring them back.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office issued a lookout for the family, but it wasn’t until Thursday that Howard contacted James’ mother and asked that she come get the kids at the restaurant.
A friend of Howard’s returned the youngsters and then led officers to Howard, who was taken to the Bibb County jail.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments