Woman badly injured in hit-and-run; sister pleads for truck driver to come forward

Martha Walston was on her way to pick up her nephew for school Sept. 21. She never made it.
The 57-year-old was driving north on Forsyth Road about 11:20 a.m. when a white Ford F-150 truck pulled out in front of her, causing her to slam on brakes and making her vehicle slide into a telephone pole, several witnesses told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy.
According to the crash report, the white truck sped off, leaving behind Walston with the driver’s door of her Ford Explorer pinned to the pole.
Her sister, 50-year-old Spring Walston Davis, was working at the Wal-Mart on Zebulon Road when she got a phone call about the wreck. Davis left work immediately and drove to her sister, who was trapped inside her car a few dozen feet before Idle Wild Road.
“She had to be cut out of the car,” Davis said. “They had to cut her clothes off of her. There was blood all over her. ... Everybody that saw that wreck said, ‘We just can’t believe she made it through it. She should have died.’ ”
Walston’s car came to rest across the street from Arby’s and Keene’s Cleaners. Davis suspects the person who caused the crash had left one of the nearby businesses.
Sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said the truck driver could face charges including leaving the scene of an accident.
Since the Sept. 21 crash, Walston has had multiple surgeries, including pelvic surgery and the insertion of steel rods to stabilize her arm. Walston also has a broken back and will have to have shoulder reconstruction surgery.
Davis recalled the first thing her sister said to her after the crash.
“I can’t believe that the first thing out of her mouth was, ‘I’m so sorry I couldn’t get Chasen to school today.’ ” Davis said. “I said, ‘Are you freaking kidding me?’ She was more worried about her obligation to take my kids to school than herself. ... But that’s her, that’s just the type of person she is.”
Walston was on disability after a brain aneurism that crippled her short-term memory about a decade ago, Davis said. She’d been helping Davis get her sons to school, driving almost daily from St. Paul Apartments on Forsyth Street to Davis’s home on Zebulon Road, across from the Lake Wildwood subdivision.
Davis posted pictures of her sister’s wrecked car on Facebook, encouraging people to share it in hopes someone will come forward. As of Thursday, the post has been shared more than 1,000 times.
“I want the person who did it to please just come forward,” Davis pleaded. “How would they feel if that was their sister, their mother or their niece or nephew? She was hurt badly. I know they know they did it. ... I would rather them come forward and take whatever consequence they have than worry about what God’s going to do to them later.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
