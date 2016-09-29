Cell phone found in inmate’s buttocks, gang ties discussed at murder trial

Just before 4 a.m. June 30, 2015, Bibb County deputies searched the county jail for contraband — weapons, cell phones, drugs and other items not allowed.
Scott Johnson testified Thursday that he found a shank — a makeshift knife — in the waistband of an inmate’s thermal underwear. During a subsequent strip search, deputies found a cell phone hidden between the cheeks of the man’s buttocks.
Deputies later analyzed the phone and found a text message linked to Deonte “Flame” Kitchens, a man charged with murder in the Oct. 29, 2011, fatal shooting of Al Culver. The message, sent while Kitchens was incarcerated and barred from having a cell phone, also included the signature “GDM for life,” an investigator testified.
Culver, 31, was found dead inside his car on Little Short Street in east Macon’s Fort Hill neighborhood.
Testimony in Kitchens’ trial began Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court.
Kitchens, 26, also is charged with committing gang and gun related crimes. In a separate case, he’s accused of having an illegal cell phone in the jail.
Sheriff’s Office gang investigator Ron Byrd testified about the Get Dat Money gang, a group to which Kitchens and his co-defendant 36-year-old Kelvin Carswell are accused of being members.
Byrd said the gang, also known as GDM, deals mostly in drugs and is made up of about 50 to 60 members.
Members of GDM also include members of the larger Gangster Disciples gang, he said.
Symbols associated with the GDM gang — the star of David and a pitch fork — also are used by Gangster Disciples members, Byrd said.
Carswell, who is serving a prison sentence for carjacking, denied having seen the gun that shot Culver although Tuwanda Smith, a woman who he’d been romantically involved with, testified Tuesday that he always kept it close.
Smith testified that she used $400 of county money to buy the money back from another man in 2015.
Testifying Thursday, the man denied selling Smith the gun or accepting money from her.
Carswell did say he asked Kitchens, his cousin, if he had a “throw away” gun after Smith said she wanted one for protection. He said Kitchens gave him directions, which he then passed along to Smith, for where to get the gun.
In her opening statement to jurors Tuesday, prosecutor Dorothy Hull said the gun provided to authorities by Smith in 2015 was tested and it matched a bullet removed from Culver’s body during his autopsy.
Hull has said Kitchens killed Culver, mistaking him for another man Kitchens thought had fired shots in a dispute between groups based in the Fort Hill and Kings Park neighborhoods of east Macon.
Kitchens’ lawyer, Lauren Deal, told jurors Tuesday that no forensic evidence links her client to the killing and the prosecution’s witnesses are unreliable.
She has maintained Kitchens is innocent.
Culver’s cousin, Lajohn Stephens, testified Wednesday that he overheard Kitchens confessing to killing Culver days after the shooting.
Testimony in the case is set to continue into Thursday night.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
