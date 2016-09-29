Gunman gets away after Family Dollar robbery

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the gunman who held up the Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue late Thursday morning.
Deputies roped off the store with crime scene tape and customers were turned away as the crime lab gathered evidence from the building near Anthony Road.
A lookout was posted a short time later for a small SUV, blue or green, that headed toward Eisenhower Parkway after the holdup.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME, or 478-742-2330.
