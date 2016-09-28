Crime

September 28, 2016 5:39 PM

Man shot while walking his dog, police say

By Laura Corley

A 24-year-old Macon man was shot Wednesday afternoon while walking his dog in the neighborhood where he lives.

Tercetis Roberson was shot at least once by one or more people in a white SUV at Williams Street East and Fort Hill street, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Gonzalez said.

Roberson walked to a house in the 600 block of Williams Street East and residents called 911.

Roberson was taken to a hospital for treatment.

