Man shot while walking his dog, police say

A 24-year-old Macon man was shot Wednesday afternoon while walking his dog in the neighborhood where he lives.
Tercetis Roberson was shot at least once by one or more people in a white SUV at Williams Street East and Fort Hill street, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Gonzalez said.
Roberson walked to a house in the 600 block of Williams Street East and residents called 911.
Roberson was taken to a hospital for treatment.
