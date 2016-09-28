Murder suspect confessed to killing man, witness testifies

Inside an east Macon drug house, a man heard Deonte Kitchens telling someone he used a racial epithet days earlier, telling Al Culver to leave and saying, “I shot his ass,” the man testified Wednesday.
LaJohn Stephens admitted he was addicted to crack cocaine when he overheard the conversation and he’d bought drugs at the house on Woolfolk Street. He was doing drugs when he heard Kitchens talking with another man as they stood just inside the front door, Stephens testified.
Asked by the defense if he experienced delusions while high, he said he didn’t.
Stephens said his hearing was more sensitive.
“I could have heard a mouse eating cheese,” he said.
Kitchens, 26, is charged with murder in Culver’s Oct. 29, 2011, shooting death. Testimony in his trial began Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court.
Testifying Wednesday, Stephens said he and Culver were cousins who grew up close in Twiggs County.
He said he started using drugs as a teenager and bought cocaine from Kitchens at least five times.
After hearing Kitchens confess to killing his cousin, he went to an east Macon police precinct to report what he’d heard, Stephens said.
Stephens said he entered a drug rehabilitation facility after the killing and has been drug-free for three years.
Kitchens’ lawyer, Lauren Deal, requested a mistrial Wednesday saying she wasn’t informed of her client’s alleged confession until she spoke with Stephens Tuesday after the trial started.
Prosecutor Dorothy Hull said Stephens’ name was included in a police report provided to the defense.
She said she didn’t have address information to share with the defense until earlier this month.
The judge denied Deal’s motion for a mistrial and the trial continued with Stephens’ testimony.
In her opening statement to jurors, Hull said Culver, a 31-year-old Macon man, drove a friend to a gambling house on Little Short Street.
She alleged Kitchens killed Culver, mistaking him for another man Kitchens thought had fired shots in a dispute between groups based in the Fort Hill and Kings Park neighborhoods.
Deal, who maintains her client is innocent, told jurors no forensic evidence links Kitchens to the killing and the prosecution’s witnesses are unreliable.
Kitchens additionally is charged with committing gun and gang-related crimes. His trial is expected to last most of the week.
Another man charged in the case, 36-year-old Kelvin Carswell, is set to testify during the trial.
