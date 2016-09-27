Police: woman fires nine shots toward ex-boyfriend over house keys

A 26-year-old Macon woman is accused of firing at least nine shots at her ex-boyfriend Sunday afternoon at a gas station, police say.
Chenteralyn Shanel Fuller is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting, which happened at Citgo gas station by the intersection of Mercer University Drive and Pio Nono Avenue.
Unscathed, Fuller’s ex-boyfriend, also 26, ran a few blocks away to call 911, a Bibb County sheriff’s incident report said.
The man told deputies he and Fuller had gotten into an argument. They agreed to meet at the Citgo because she wanted her house keys back, the report said.
Fuller rolled up in a white Honda Accord with tinted windows and her ex-boyfriend walked up to the driver’s window. Fuller “got our with a hand gun and started firing shots at him,” the report said.
There were nine shots total.
An investigator brought Fuller back to the scene, where she told them her ex-boyfriend lived with her but “was not home when she got home from work,” the report said. The two argued on the phone before the meeting.
Fuller, of a Sherry Drive address, told deputies that her ex-boyfriend walked up to the car and “kept stalling her, not giving her the keys,” the report said. She said she yelled at him to back up before getting out and shooting into the air to scare him.
However, crime scene investigators found bullet marks on the gas pump and a pillar, which “clearly shows she fired at him,” the report said.
Fuller was jailed about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and remained in jail Tuesday evening without bond.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
