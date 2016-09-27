People wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of Sept. 26, 2016

Demarius Wynn, 27, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery (family violence).
Elizabeth Marie Christian, 28, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation (Superior Court).
Jimmy Morris, 60, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a State Court bench warrant.
Maurio Houser, 26, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation.
Max Ennis Jr., 50, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of contempt of court.