Prosecutor: Man figured he’d paid for ex’s clothes, nails and hair, so he cut them off

A woman came home from a trip to a discount store in Macon last December and found her ex-boyfriend there.
She hadn’t returned his phone calls that day.
Joseph Maurice Meredith, 43, forced the woman into his car and drove her to his home on West Napier Avenue, where she maintained that he raped her.
Meredith pleaded guilty but mentally ill to aggravated battery and robbery charges Monday during a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 20 years, 15 of them in prison.
Prosecutor Nancy Scott Malcor said Meredith thought he’d spent a good bit of money his ex-girlfriend and used a knife to cut off her clothing, fingernails and part of her hairdo, reasoning that he’d paid for them.
Although he denied having sex with the woman, he did admit participating in a sex act and striking her, Malcor said.
The woman was struck in the face at least three times, breaking a bone and causing her eye to swell to the point that she couldn’t see out of it.
Malcor said Meredith took the woman’s cellphone and clothes by force.
Meredith, who previously had been charged with rape, kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery, entered his plea as part of a deal with prosecutors in which the other charges were dismissed. Had his case gone to trial, he could have faced a life sentence.
His attorney, Mark Beberman, said Meredith has a history of mental illness and he wasn’t taking his medicine on the day of the incident.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
