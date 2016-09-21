Macon shooting suspect turns self in

A 30-year-old Macon man charged with shooting a man in the leg on Sept. 7 turned himself in at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.
Fredrick Broadus Card Jr., 30, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Darrius Williams twice in the leg, according to a sheriff’s warrant. Williams was wounded while in a car in the 2200 block of Knott Street Lane, the warrant said.
Sheriff’s officials said Williams was uncooperative with the investigation.
Card, of an Ormond Terrace address, turned himself in about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and remained in jail on a $33,400 bond, records show.
Card is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
