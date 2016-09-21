Ladies’ fight leads to man getting shot in the back

A 28-year-old man was shot early Wednesday after getting involved in a fight with two women.
Kenneth Edmonds was among others gathered outside of 2811 Elpis St. when two women got into a fight at about 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
After Edmonds got involved in the scuffle, someone fired shots and hit him in the back.
Edmonds ran to the M&M Grocery at 2760 Montpelier Ave. where he met Bibb deputies and an ambulance that took him to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
He is expected to survive the wound, the release stated.
Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call the Bibb sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
