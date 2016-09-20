Person of interest sought in September Mercedes theft

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a car theft that resulted in an officer firing his weapon earlier this month.
The man of interest’s picture comes from surveillance footage filmed at the same Napier Avenue gas station where a man reported his car was stolen the same night of Sept. 7.
A man called 911 about 9:30 p.m. that night to report his burgundy 1998 Mercedes ML320 had been stolen from the Marathon Gas Station in the 3100 block.
It wasn’t long before a deputy spotted the man’s Mercedes on Log Cabin Drive at Eisenhower Parkway. The deputy tried to stop the car after it pulled into Sandy Springs Apartments at 3044 Bloomfied Drive, but the driver kept going, stopping at the end of the complex.
A passenger got out and ran, a sheriff’s office news release said. The driver revved the engine and turned toward the deputy as he was walking up to the car. The depity fired several shots as the driver sped away, turning right on Bloomfield Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or leave anonymous tips with Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or 478-742-2330.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
