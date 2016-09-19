Man acquitted of murder pleads guilty to having illegal cell phone in jail

Nathan Taylor, less than a year after his acquittal in the 2012 fatal shooting of Walter Henley, pleaded guilty to having an illegal cell phone in the Bibb County jail while he was held there awaiting trial. He was sentenced Sept. 19, 2016, to five years on probation and to pay a $500 fine. Deputies found the phone hidden inside a sock. Authorities also intercepted a phone call Taylor made from the jail asking for a SIM card for the phone. The phone didn't have a SIM card when it was found. Video by Amy Leigh Womack