Man acquitted of murder pleads guilty to having illegal cell phone in jail

Nathan Taylor, less than a year after his acquittal in the 2012 fatal shooting of Walter Henley, pleaded guilty to having an illegal cell phone in the Bibb County jail while he was held there awaiting trial. He was sentenced Sept. 19, 2016, to five years on probation and to pay a $500 fine. Deputies found the phone hidden inside a sock. Authorities also intercepted a phone call Taylor made from the jail asking for a SIM card for the phone. The phone didn't have a SIM card when it was found. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
awomack@macon.com

Crime

Find the wildest convict nicknames

How to use the Georgia prison database to find the zaniest, craziest convict nicknames. This video shows you how to plug in the wildest nicknames you can think of to see if they actually exist.

Crime

'It's very helpful,' Crescent House representative says of money donated from seized gambling funds

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke released an accounting of how his office has spent the more than $1 million seized in recent gambling-related lawsuits while also pledging to match any donation up to $10,000 made to the Exchange Club of Macon's 16th annual golf tournament. The money will benefit the Crescent House, a children's advocacy center specializing in providing services to children who have been physically or sexually abused. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Editor's Choice Videos