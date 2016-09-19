Man acquitted of murder pleads guilty to having illegal phone in jail

A Macon man acquitted earlier this year of murder pleaded guilty Monday to having an illegal cell phone in the county jail when he was being held there awaiting trial in 2015.
Nathan Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a telecommunications device by an inmate. He was sentenced to five years on probation with credit for seven months he was held in the Bibb County jail.
Taylor also must pay a $500 fine.
Prosecutor Neil Halvorson said corrections officers found a Doro brand cell phone in a sock in Taylor’s cell Sept. 9, 2015. The phone didn’t have a SIM card.
Authorities have intercepted a phone call Taylor made from the jail in which he asked someone to buy a SIM card for the phone, Halvorson said.
During the plea hearing, Taylor said he was pleading guilty because it’s in his “best interest.”
Bibb County jurors deliberated for about three hours in March before finding Taylor not guilty in the 2012 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Walter Henley.
Taylor’s brothers, Nicholas L. Taylor and Willie Lee Bostic, were also charged with murder in the case, but charges against them have been dismissed.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
