Man who attacked woman was ‘hearing voices,’ attorney says

0:47 Man shot in east Macon Pause

3:30 Cop Shop Podcast: The panty pilferer and the prayer room purse snatcher

2:15 Slain woman found along Riverside Drive was shot in the back after breaking up with boyfriend, prosecutor says

1:28 Find the wildest convict nicknames

0:55 Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigators probe shooting

3:30 Cop Shop Podcast: A booze-bearing burglar and bare bathers beneath bridge

2:38 Bond denied for man charged with murder Bibb deputy T.J. Freeman's death

1:35 'It's very helpful,' Crescent House representative says of money donated from seized gambling funds

3:59 Cop Shop Podcast: 'Herpes-infested' insults

2:11 Man detained after disruption at Wesleyan College