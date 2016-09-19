Man who attacked woman was ‘hearing voices,’ attorney says

An attorney representing a Griffin man accused of strangling a woman, causing her to lose consciousness, said his client “was hearing voices and he was hallucinating.”
Caleb Jordan Eubanks, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer. He had also previously been charged with rape.
His attorney, Joseph Prine, said Eubanks has a history of mental health and drug abuse issues.
Prosecutor Jonathan Adams said police were called to a north Macon home on Nov. 14, 2015, where a woman reported that she and Eubanks had argued.
During the argument, he placed her in a choke hold, causing the woman to pass out.
The woman was able to get out of the house, but two children were still inside with Eubanks.
Police negotiated with Eubanks, who had a shotgun, until he let the children leave.
Eubanks remained inside and attempted suicide, taking pills, Adams said.
Both Eubanks and the woman were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Eubanks had been on probation for five months after pleading guilty, as a first offender, to interference with government property, simple battery and obstruction.
A judge sentenced him to 25 years, seven of them in prison, during Monday’s hearing. His probation for the prior case was revoked.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
