Men wanted in shooting captured on home security camera

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying and locating two men wanted for questioning in a shooting and burglary.
Candace Williams, 26, was shot about 4 a.m. Sept. 3 outside a house on North Nancelon Circle, not far from Riverside Drive and Corbin Avenue in Macon. Williams and Alburce Green had arrived at the home to find the door open. Four men ran out, and Williams was shot while still in the car.
Authorities are looking for two black men, thought to be in their late teens or early 20s, who were captured on the home’s security camera. The first has a light complexion, slender build, a short haircut and possibly a goatee. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored Jordan sneakers, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The second man also has a light complexion, slender build, short haircut and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with a design on the front and light-colored shorts, the release states.
Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
