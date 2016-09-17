Armed robbery suspect hung around, got nabbed just after incident

An armed robbery suspect from Florida hung around the area where he allegedly victimized three people at at Riverside Drive restaurant Friday night. After deputies showed up, the suspect was spotted across the street at another restaurant and arrested.
Michael Little, 21 of Stuart, Florida, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and simple battery on a law enforcement officer, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s . He was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is currently being held.
Bibb County sheriff deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Friday, to a call of a personal armed robbery at the Zaxby’s restaurant at 910 Riverside Drive. Two victims reported that a man asked to use their cell phones, when the victims said no, the man punched them in the face and tried to take the phones, the release said. A third victim said the same thing happened to him on Hill Park, a short street about two blocks from the Zaxby’s restaurant, and man was able to get his phone after he was punched in the face.
While deputies were talking to the victims, a Zaxby’s employee “pointed out the suspect to deputies as the suspect was across the street near the Checker’s restaurant,” the release said.
Little resisted but was caught and arrested, the release said. The victims’ injuries were checked but no one was transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for the on-call investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies answered a call of a personal armed robbery at Zaxby’s Restaurant located at 910 Riverside Drive just before 8:00 p.m. Friday night. It was reported that a black male, later identified as 21 year old Michael Little of Stuart Florida, approached the first victim and asked to use his cell phone. After the victim told him no, Little punched the victim in the face and attempted to take his phone. Little also attempted to take another victims phone at the same location. Same thing occurred with this victim. Little punched him and attempted to take his phone.
The third victim also came out of Zaxby’s and told deputies that the suspect also punched him in the face and did take his cell phone as he was near College Hill. COLLEGE STREET????? While talking with the victims at the scene, an employee at Zaxby’s pointed out the suspect to deputies as the suspect was across the street near the Checkers Restaurant. Little was caught and arrested. While arresting Little he was attempting to resist arrest.
Michael Little was charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and simple battery on a law enforcement officer. He was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is currently being held. All of the victims were checked for their injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for the on-call investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments