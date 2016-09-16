Authorities searching for father and missing children

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s assistance in locating a father and four children, who were taken without mother’s permission.
According to the release, the man authorities are looking for is 34-year-old David Howard. He is wanted by BCSO on four counts on kidnapping.
On Tuesday, the mother of the four children, LaToya James, contacted authorities after Howard did not return the children. Howard does not have custody of the children or visiting rights.
The missing children are 6-year-old female twins an 8-year-old male and a 4-year-old-male.According to the release, the vehicle Howard is traveling in is a champagne-colored Chrysler. Model and year are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Howard or any of the children is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
