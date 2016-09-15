Man killed in afternoon shooting in east Macon

A 32-year-old man was shot dead Thursday afternoon in the back yard of house in east Macon, police say.
Rollie Vaughn was struck in his lower back after 2 p.m. by one of two men who fled from the house in the 3000 block of Bethune Avenue in a newer model red car, Bibb County sheriff’s Cpl. Linda Howard said.
Crimescene tape blocked the area around the house after the shooting and witnesses were being interviewed by investigators.
Howard said Vaughn was talking to investigators at the scene, but became critical after he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead on an operating table about 3:20 p.m., Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
