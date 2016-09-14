GBI investigating after woman found dead outside home

A 47-year-old Wheeler County woman was found dead outside her Glenwood home Tuesday evening.
Emergency dispatchers got a call at about 5:45 p.m. and sheriff’s deputies found the body of Belinda Higginbotham near her house in the 200 block of East Hope Church Road, said Lindsey Giddens, assistant special agent in charge of the Eastman office of the GBI.
“We believe she died of a gunshot wound,” Giddens said, but an autopsy is expected this week at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in the homicide investigation and the road was closed for several hours between Ga. 19 and 126.
The initial report indicates the shooting might be related to family violence, Giddens said, although no one had been charged as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
